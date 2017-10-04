Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend questioned by FBI

By Published:
This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – An official in the Philippines says the Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend was in that country at the time of the attack. Marilou Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

Philippines immigration spokeswoman Antonette Mangrobang said Wednesday that Danley had arrived in the Philippines on Sept. 25 on a flight from Hong Kong.

That was nearly a week before her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, killed 59 people at a country music festival.

The Clark County Sheriff has said Danley is considered a “person of interest” in the investigation. Mangrobang said local immigration authorities have been cooperating with U.S. officials on the investigation.

