Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend questioned by FBI

LAS VEGAS (AP) – An official in the Philippines says the Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend was in that country at the time of the attack. Marilou Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

Philippines immigration spokeswoman Antonette Mangrobang said Wednesday that Danley had arrived in the Philippines on Sept. 25 on a flight from Hong Kong.

That was nearly a week before her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, killed 59 people at a country music festival.

The Clark County Sheriff has said Danley is considered a “person of interest” in the investigation. Mangrobang said local immigration authorities have been cooperating with U.S. officials on the investigation.