Mom jailed for not vaccinating son

Associated Press Published:

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A suburban Detroit woman has been ordered to jail for seven days for failing to have her 9-year-old son vaccinated.

An Oakland County judge told Rebecca Bredow on Wednesday that she violated an agreement to have the procedure done.

Her ex-husband wanted their son vaccinated, but Bredow is the primary caregiver. Judge Karen McDonald says the boy has two parents and “Dad gets a say.”

Bredow, a Ferndale resident, told the judge that she takes “full responsibility” for her actions

. She says vaccinations go against her beliefs and she should have raised her objections sooner. In response, McDonald reminded Bredow that she agreed to the immunizations.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s