Mother arrested after body of 1-day-old boy found in a dumpster

Tensas Parish, La (KLFY) A St. Joseph woman was arrested today and booked for first degree murder of her infant child in Tensas Parish.

According to State Police, on Monday October 1, 2017, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted by the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the suspicious death of a one day old baby boy.

Police say the body of the infant was located in a dumpster in St. Joseph.

As part of the investigation, police say, an autopsy was performed on the infant and the cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was obtained for 21-year-old Alicia Richard from St. Joseph.

Police say Richard was arrested by Louisiana State Police Detectives and booked into the Tensas Parish jail for first degree murder.

Her bond was set at $200,000.