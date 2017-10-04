North Lewis Street Elementary School receives recognition by the French Government

NEW IBERIA (La) KLFY- North Lewis Street Elementary School in New Iberia has been recognized by the French government as a “French Label” school.

“La Bel France De Education is the rough translation, it would be the French label of education,” says Tim Rosamond, principal of North Lewis Elementary.

This is an honor given to schools who have outstanding French education programs. Only 9 schools in the United States and 158 schools worldwide have received this honor.

“The student understands what it means to have such a good school and they are very proud,” says Rosamond.

Lauren Leach, a sixth grader says, “It’s like really fun but sometimes it’s really hard and challenging. And I like challenges.”

French emersion students take the regular course load but inside of speaking English, they learn in French.

“The students learn two things at the same time, for example with me they learn Social Studies and French,” says Carlo Benetti one of the sixth-grade French immersion teachers.

“Whenever we can use the French language we encourage the kids to use it or encourage guest to come on in and speak to our kids,” says Rosamond.

The Iberia Parish School Board recognized the school for its award at its regular meeting. French government officials plan to visit the school later in the year.