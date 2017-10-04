People paid respects to Corporal Middlebrook at Crowley gathering

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – People gathered outside of the Acadia Parish courthouse this evening to pay their respects to Corporal Michael Middlebrook.

The Lafayette police officer was killed Sunday night in a shooting outside of a convenience store.

Law enforcement and firefighters expressed condolences about Corporal Middlebrook with his family friends and even strangers in attendance.

Fire captain Chad Monceaux set up the event with a post on Facebook that grew in popularity as the day went on.

He says the purpose of the event was for the grieving to unite.

“You know when things like this happen in the community especially close by…some of us personally know this police officer. These police officers do this job every day and they honestly do not know if they are going to go home the next night or that same night….and I think it is important to let them know we are here to support them and we care about their lives and they’re just as important as anyone else,” Monceaux explained.

Funeral Services for Corporal Middlebrook will be held Friday at noon at our Savior’s church on E. Broussard road in Lafayette.

Visitation will be held Thursday night from 5 until 9 at the church.

The visitation will continue on Friday from 9 am until the time of services.