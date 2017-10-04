White House Drug Policy Office awards $125,000 to local youth substance abuse prevention coalition in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Knowledge Effect, a local community coalition designed to prevent youth substance abuse recently received a $125,000 grant from the Drug-Free Communities Support Program.

According to the National Drug Control Policy, more than 60, 000 people per year lose their lives to substance abuse. Of that number, they report the majority of it sourcing from prescription drugs.

The national program believes that targeting the youth is the first step towards preventing abuse to occur and has joined with Drug-Free Communities Support Program to grant local community organizations, such as, the Knowledge Effect in Lafayette more money and the opportunity to continue bringing awareness to Lafayette Parish.

“Our goal is to make Lafayette Parish a safe and drug-free place for our youth,” said Mechelle Richard, Program Coordinator for The Knowledge Effect. “Prevention is a powerful tool to counteract drug use in our community, and we will use this funding to help youth in Lafayette make healthy choices about substance use.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is responsible for the day-to-day management of the DFC Program.