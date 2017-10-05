Abbeville father and son arrested on drug, firearm charges

KLFY Newsroom

ABBEVILLE (KLFY)-  A father and son were arrested and charged for a suspected Oxycodone operation in Vermilion Parish.

For months, agents with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit investigated a large warehouse on Grosse Isle Road before issuing search warrants on Wednesday.

Nathan Zenon Sr, 64, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule II, also known as Oxycodone.

His son, Nathan Zenon Jr., 34, who was already jailed in Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, was arrested on the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to distribute Schedule II
  • Conspiracy to distribute Schedule I
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Zenon Jr.’s bond remain at $145,000.00, authorities said.

The estimated street value of the pills located was approximately $15,000.00, authorities said.

 

 

 

