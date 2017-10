Uncle T’s Oyster Bar (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

The “Nonc T” special

The Landry

Address: 1001 St Mary St, Scott, LA 70583

Hours of Operation: Mon.-Thurs.: 11:00 AM -9:00 PM; Fri.-Sat.: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Sun.: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

