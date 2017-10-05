Alton Sterling’s family requests unreleased shooting footage from AG

LAFAYETTE (KLFY)- Relatives of Alton Sterling, the 37-year-old man shot by two Baton Rouge police officers in 2016, have requested the state Attorney General Jeff Landry for access unreleased video footage of his death.

Sterling was killed on July 5, 2016, outside a gas stationed he frequented. Video footage showed Sterling on the ground when he was shot several times by officers. His death incited protests nationwide.

According to the Associated Press, Sterling’s family on Thursday released a copy of a letter sent to Landry’s office a month ago. Landry is currently reviewing evidence to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against the two officers.

U.S. Department of Justice determined to not file charges following its investigation last year.