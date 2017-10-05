UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Baldwin fire

BALDWIN (KLFY)- UPDATE: The State Fire Marshal’s Offices has identified the victim as 64-year-old Joseph Webber Jr.

Authorities said the manufactured home had no working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire remain under investigation.

The victim’s body has been released to the St. Mary Parish Coroner for an autopsy scheduled later today.

ORIGINAL STORY: The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal trailer fire that killed one man Wednesday night.

Baldwin Fire Chief Lance Mire said firefighters responded to the call at about 11:30 p.m. at the corner of Knight Street and Rosebud Street.

Mire said the structure was completely engulfed in flames by the time responders arrived. One body was found during the investigation.

