Man fatally shoots self while trying to calm child in vehicle back seat

Associated Press Published: Updated:

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man fatally shot himself when he tried to catch a gun that fell from his holster while he was trying to calm his crying child in the back seat of a car.

Berwick police say 28-year-old Kenneth Morris reached through the car’s rear driver’s side door to comfort his son when the .357-caliber gun fell from Morris’ shoulder holster. When Morris tried to grab the falling weapon, he accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting himself in the stomach.

Police say surveillance video captured the shooting, which happened Tuesday afternoon in a driveway of a home. Morris was from the Nescopeck area.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

