Black Lives Matter sued, Baton Rouge judge plans to dismiss

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE -In this July 9, 2016 file photo, a protester yells at police in front of the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters after police arrived in riot gear to clear protesters from the street in Baton Rouge, La. A settlement agreement Tuesday, Nov. 29 resolves a federal lawsuit that accuses law enforcement of trampling on the civil rights of protesters in Baton Rouge following a black man's fatal shooting by police. Plaintiffs' attorneys said their "memorandum of understanding" with state and local police officials affirms that people have the right to peacefully protest. The agreement doesn't include any monetary terms. (AP Photo/Max Becherer, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A federal judge says he intends to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Black Lives Matter and several movement leaders of inciting violence during protests in 2016.

The lawsuit claims the protests led to a gunman’s deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge.

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson issued that warning in an order Wednesday, less than a week after ruling Black Lives Matter is a social movement that can’t be sued.

Last Thursday, Jackson threw out a police officer’s lawsuit blaming Black Lives Matter and movement leader DeRay Mckesson for injuries he sustained during a protest over a deadly police shooting in Baton Rouge last year.

Now the judge is vowing to dismiss a separate suit filed on behalf of a sheriff’s deputy wounded in the July 2016 attack that killed three other officers.

