Coast Guard preparing Gulf Coast for Tropical Storm Nate

NEW ORLEANS – Along the Gulf Coast, Coast Guard has begun securing its area of responsibility and adjusting port conditions as the threat of Tropical Storm Nate continues to move north on Thursday.

The Coast Guard is urging all mariners to continuously monitor local and national weather sources and avoid coastal areas that may be impacted by the storm.

Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or sustaining damage.

Trailer-able boats should be pulled from the water, tied securely to trailers and stored in places not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to update their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon registration, and secure EPIRBs safely to vessels prior to a major storm. These devices often float free from vessels in marinas or at docks during hurricanes and signal a distress when there is none, endangering crews that respond when it isn’t necessary.

During the height of the storm, rescue assistance may be unavailable. Boaters and citizens should heed storm warnings, take early action to stay safe, and protect themselves and their families.

The Coast Guard has also set Port Condition Whiskey for the New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, captain of the port zones.

Mariners can stay updated on the latest port conditions through the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Homeport website and the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Homeport website.