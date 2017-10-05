Crystal by Cirque du Soleil launches North American Tour in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Cirque Du Soleil launches their 2017 North American Tour in Lafayette at the Cajun Dome Arena October 5th -8th.

The organization says they are thrilled to venture into unchartered territory with their creation of “Crystal,” exploring the artistic attributes of ice for the very first time.

Crystal is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd original production since 1984. The company has brought entertainment to more than 180 million spectators in more than 450 cities on six continents. Cirque du Soleil has over 4,000 employees, including 1,300 performing artists from 50 different countries.

The performance planned for the Cajundome features a little over 40 performers that perform skating, sliding, aesthetics, and acrobatics.

