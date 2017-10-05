Crystal by Cirque du Soleil launches North American Tour in Lafayette

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Cirque Du Soleil launches their 2017 North American Tour in Lafayette at the Cajun Dome Arena October 5th -8th.

The organization says they are thrilled to venture into unchartered territory with their creation of “Crystal,” exploring the artistic attributes of ice for the very first time.

Crystal is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd original production since 1984. The company has brought entertainment to more than 180 million spectators in more than 450 cities on six continents. Cirque du Soleil has over 4,000 employees, including 1,300 performing artists from 50 different countries.

The performance planned for the Cajundome features a little over 40 performers that perform skating, sliding, aesthetics, and acrobatics.

APP USERS– TO SEE MORE OF CIRQUE CLICK HERE

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s