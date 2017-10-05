Glass recycling, renewable energy all part of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles’ newest “green” effort

LAFAYETTE (KLFY) – By 2018, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is striving to become the “greenest” festival in the state of Louisiana.

Starting with a recycling program implemented by the UL Biology Society, the festival is taking its green initiative to the next level this year by doubling its recycling capacity and planning for the future.

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Project Front Yard is sponsoring glass recycling services throughout the three-day festival scheduled to kick off Oct. 13 in Girard Park.

All of the glass used for wine, cocktails and beer behind the scenes during festival weekend will be collected for The GlassLand Project, a New Orleans-based recycling initiative to divert glass from landfills and process it into a form of sand in an effort to protect coastal wetlands.

In terms of renewable resources, 14 percent of Lafayette Utilities System’s electricity—which powers the festival—is generated by renewable energy, LUS Director Terry Huval said.

The festival also encourages attendees to “save the planet … ride your bike” when possible and park in the on-site Bike Corral. Sponsored by Bike Lafayette and Hub City Cycles, the Bike Corral is located near Scène Ma Louisiane and keeps bikes safe while their owners enjoy the event.

Composting opportunities are being explored through a partnership with Bayou Vermilion District for 2018, as the festival phases out use of non-recyclable items at food stations. Bayou Food Festival vendors are strongly encouraged to purchase either recyclable or compostable/biodegradable, single-use materials this year, but will be required to replace Styrofoam containers and plastic straws with “greener” materials next year.

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles’ 2017 dates are Oct. 13-15.The event it free to the public.

