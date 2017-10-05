KLFY Athlete of the Week: North Vermilion running back Malik Criner

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – The North Vermilion Patriots off to a quick start in 2017 with a 4-1 record.

The team has used the talents of running back Malik Criner to their advantage.

His talents earn him top honors as this week’s athlete of the week

“He’s been a real good athlete all along. The thing that separates him is he’s a soft-spoken, guy, but, got a great work ethic. And he doesn’t say much, he just gets things done,” said head coach Richard Prejean.

In week 5 vs. South Beauregard, Criner rushed for 253 yards and a touchdown in the 42-2 win for the Patriots.

“I read the lineman and the linebackers and they came blitzing, and it just came to me,” Criner recalled.

Coach Prejean added: “Going into it, we wanted to run the football… We had a couple of injuries, and the next thing you know he’s at the tailback, and he’s getting better every week.”

The hope is that in week 6, the junior running back who returns to that position after a few years trying wide receiver continues to get comfortable in the backfield.

“I like running the ball… I like the open holes… And I just like to run the ball,” said Criner

The Patriots face off with Patterson on Friday.