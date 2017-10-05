Lake Charles man arrested on manslaughter charge

LAKE CHARLES (KLFY)- The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office say an alleged phone altercation led to the shooting death of one man inside a Lake Charles residence.

Patrick W. Green, 32, was arrested on one count of manslaughter.

Authorities believe the verbal altercation occurred earlier on Wednesday with victim, Terren L. Zeno, 24, also of Lake Charles.

Zeno, Green and another man later confronted one another inside an Opelousas Street home. Detectives believe Green fired at the victim, who was trying to force his way into the home.

Authorities initially responded to a call of a burglary in process and found the victim dead inside the home, the CPSO said.

Green remains in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.