LPD officer’s funeral procession scheduled to move through city, traffic delays expected

LAFAYETTE (KLFY) –UPDATE: Lafayette Consolidated Government is expecting Lafayette’s transit system to experience “serious delays” on Friday due to a city-wide funeral procession for Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook.

LCG said delays will occur between 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“LTS staff greatly apologies for any inconvenience this may cause passengers,” the LCG Transit Division said in a statement.

ORIGINAL STORY: A city-wide procession will be held following Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook’s 12 p.m. funeral on Friday.

The service will be held at Our Savior’s Church located at 1201 E. Broussard Road in Lafayette.

After the service, the procession consisting of the officer’s family and law enforcement agencies, will depart from the charges and travel the following route:

– E. Broussard to Kaliste Saloom Rd. –turn right

– Kaliste Saloom Rd. to W. Pinhook Rd. – turn left

– W. Pinhook Rd. to E. University Ave- turn left

– University Ave. to W. Congress St- turn left

– W. Congress St. to Bertrand Dr. – turn right

– 1000 block of Bertrand Dr. is the end of the procession

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the procession will end at Delhomme Funeral Home. At that time, all non-authorized vehicles will be dismissed and must continue north on Bertrand Drive.