Man who killed two Breaux Bridge teenagers and injured another sentenced today

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – In 2014, 3 young girls were walking to school when Jeremy Abraham hit them in his truck while under the influence driving twice the speed limit on Martin Street in Breaux Bridge.

Abraham was sentenced to 15 years on each count of vehicular homicide, and 5 years on one count of first-degree vehicular negligent injury.

Cornasha Flugence and Kylee Henry died that day. Cornish’s sister, Niya who was 13 at the time sustained permanent injuries.

Robert Chevalier the Assistant District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District said, “Although we requested the maximum sentence, and the victim’s family also requested the maximum sentence we certainly respect the court’s tough decision that they had to make in this case.”

Since the tragic accident in 2014 residents on Martin Street have been fighting to get sidewalks to make their streets safer.According to the Breaux Bridge Mayor, Ricky Calis, the city council approved funding for the sidewalks. Since then they have been waiting to see if state funds were available for the project.

“I did speak to a couple people recently and I think that if I haven’t heard back by the end of this month we will just go ahead and use our funds and go ahead and get it done,” says Calais.

The assistant district attorney also said this case should serve as a reminder to those who choose to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired.