Pedestrian killed in overnight crash on N. Captain Cade Road; Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating

IBERIA PARISH (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Captain Cade Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck was traveling south on North Captain Cade and struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway.

The victim is reported to be a 34-year old white male and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Wendell Raborn says the victim was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the crash and there are no street lights in the area.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time until next of kin can be notified.

The crash remains under investigation.