Sheriff’s detective arrested on malfeasance charge

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s detective faces charges after an internal investigation found he had released confidential information to possible suspects related to ongoing narcotics investigations.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith says Jordan Hollenbeck, a member of the sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force, was arrested Thursday on one count of malfeasance in office. He’s being held at the St. Tammany Parish jail. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak for him and the sheriff’s office did not know if he’s represented by one.

Smith says Hollenbeck’s alleged actions jeopardized cases and other officers’ safety. He did not provide any further details.

Hollenbeck has been employed with the sheriff’s office since November 2008.

