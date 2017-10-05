St. Pius X Catholic church hosted dedication ceremony

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A dedication ceremony was held for the new St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel blessed the new church.

After the ceremony, the doors to the church were unlocked and opened for parishioners to attend mass.

The new church has been under construction for almost a year and a half.

It’s 34,000 square feet and will seat 900 people.

That includes seating in front of the altar, as well as on either side.

There’s also an area for a traditional choir and even space for a band.

Plus, there’s a children’s church area, a brides room, two cry rooms, and 8 restrooms.

It’s the first new church to be built in Lafayette in 22 years.