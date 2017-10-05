Vigil for Las Vegas victims held in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A vigil was held for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Many participated in an interfaith vigil at St. Barnabus Church in Lafayette. It was put together by moms demand action for gun sense in America.

It was put together by moms demand action for gun sense in America.

The vigil was in memory of the victims and those injured in the mass.

Shooting in Las Vegas, along with their families.

Organizers say the purpose of tonight’s remembrance was to find healing and relief.

“Unfortunately it takes something really significant to bring us together and in this case, the significance is overwhelmingly distraught. It’s terrible. But we come together as a community very well. And we’re here to focus on our strengths and not pick apart our weaknesses,” said volunteer Rhonda Breaux

“I’m sad and angered for everyone who’s been impacted by this tragedy but with me, it struck really close to home. I never expected that to happen much as the killing at the movie theater here in Lafayette. The people in Lafayette didn’t expect to be struck so close to home,” said community activist Sally Donelon.

The reason that the Las Vegas shooting hit close to home for Donelon is that she has a brother who lives in Las Vegas.