BREAUX BRIDGE (KLFY)- Detectives with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking of the the public’s help in locating a local woman last seen on Monday.

Keshia D. Sylvester, 29, is 5-feet 2-inches and 145 pounds.

She was last seen in a white pick-up truck in the Breaux Bridge area.

If you know the whereabouts of Keshia Sylvester, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.