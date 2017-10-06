Bridge Ministry of Acadiana holds ribbon cutting for new Christian school in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The board and staff of bridge ministry of Acadiana joined with parents, students and community partners to officially cut the ribbon of Lafayette’s newest Christian school, the Church Academy- Lafayette.A recent school board decision to re-zone all of Bridge Ministry’s elementary students from high-grade schools

A recent school board decision to re-zone all of Bridge Ministry’s elementary students from high-grade schools to, two of what board members describe, “the poorest in town,” led under-resourced parents to push for a school of their choice.

Now parents and students have greater opportunities with the opening of the Church Academy-Lafayette. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning, celebrating the achievements of the bridge ministry.

“It’s amazing. God is awesome. But it’s amazing that our families and our communities and our volunteers just wrap their arms around this and just say hey, we’re behind you one-thousand percent. If you want to do a couple more hours a day and educate the kids, then do it, and we’ve been doing it since August and it’s amazing. The kids are learning, the kids are growing and we just love everything that’s going on,” said Principal Joel Greene.

The accredited school is one of seven under the Church Academy brand, but the first in Acadiana. The school plans to grow in the 2017-2018 school year, accommodating up to 100 students.