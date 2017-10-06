City-wide procession for LPD Cpl. Michael Middlebrook has begun

LAFAYETTE (KLFY)- The funeral procession for Lafayette Cpl. Michael Middlebrook has begun at E. Broussard Road to Kaliste Saloom Rd.

The route follows:

– Kaliste Saloom Rd. to W. Pinhook Rd. – turn left

– W. Pinhook Rd. to E. University Ave- turn left

– University Ave. to W. Congress St- turn left

– W. Congress St. to Bertrand Dr. – turn right

– 1000 block of Bertrand Dr. is the end of the procession

The procession will end at Delhomme Funeral Home. At that time, all non-authorized vehicles will be dismissed and must continue north on Bertrand Drive.