City-wide procession for LPD Cpl. Michael Middlebrook has begun

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Photo courtesy of LCG)

LAFAYETTE (KLFY)- The funeral procession for Lafayette Cpl. Michael Middlebrook has begun at E. Broussard Road to Kaliste Saloom Rd.

The route follows:

  • – Kaliste Saloom Rd. to W. Pinhook Rd. – turn left
  • – W. Pinhook Rd. to E. University Ave- turn left
  • – University Ave. to W. Congress St- turn left
  • – W. Congress St. to Bertrand Dr. – turn right
  • – 1000 block of Bertrand Dr. is the end of the procession

The procession will end at Delhomme Funeral Home. At that time, all non-authorized vehicles will be dismissed and must continue north on Bertrand Drive.

 

