Cleco to send 500 workers to St. Tammany Parish in preparation for TS Nate’s landfall

LAFAYETTE (KLFY)- On Saturday, over 500 Cleco workers and contractors will travel to St. Tammany Parish in advance of Tropical Storm Nate, the company said today.

Forecasters are predicting Tropical Storm Nate will make landfall in southeast Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

These workers will join the 100 Cleco workers already stationed in the Northshore area.

“Cleco will continue to monitor the storm and adjust our workforce and resources accordingly,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management in a statement. “At this time, all of our workers’ needs from lodging and food to materials and fuel are secured so that they can quickly and safely respond to possible storm-related outages.”

