Gov. Edwards Proclaims State of Emergency for Louisiana

(AP Photo/Molly Riley)

BATON ROUGE  Gov. John Bel Edwards proclaimed a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.

“We are taking the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nate seriously and mobilizing all of the state’s emergency preparedness and response mechanisms for a full readiness should this storm severely impact our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “I encourage all Louisianans throughout the state to stay tuned to their local weather outlets and get a game plan in the event of severe weather in our area.”

Click here to read the governor’s emergency proclamation.

