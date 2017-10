BATON ROUGE –Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards will meet with the Unified Command Group to conduct updates on Tropical Storm Nate.

The conference will be held at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

Following the meeting, Gov. Edwards will host a press conference to discuss the latest information on the storm.

KLFY will live stream the conference at 4:30 p.m.