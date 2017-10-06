Morning gunshots force Church Point Middle lockdown

CHURCH POINT (KLFY)- Two shooting incidents in two consecutive days prompted authorities temporarily lock down Church Point Middle School on Friday morning.

The school has since reopened, Church Point Police Chief Albert Veneble told KLFY. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, shots were fired near Mona Edwards St., Veneble said. On Friday morning, shots were reportedly fired near Briscoe Road and South Main Street near the school campus.

Both incidents remain under investigation this afternoon. Suspects have been identified and arrest warrants are being processed, the chief said.