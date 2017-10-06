Lafayette Parish School System host “jeans day” fundraiser in honor of Corporal Mike Middlebrook

UPDATE: With money raised from a “jean day”fundraiser, the Lafayette Parish School System will be donating $19,000 to the family of Corporal Michael Middlebrook.

LAFAYETTE (KLFY)- On Wednesday, Oct. 11,  Lafayette Parish students can wear jeans for a good cause.

The Lafayette Parish School system is holding a one-day fundraiser in honor of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, who was laid to rest on Friday.

For $1, students may wear jeans that day, according to Lafayette Parish School Board member Tomi Chaisson.

All proceeds will go to Middlebrook’s family.

 

 

 

 

