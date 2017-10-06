Lake Charles woman arrested on aggravated animal cruelty charges

LAKE CHARLES (KLFY) – A Lake Charles woman is accused of starving a dog for months before investigators found it dead in a small crate.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigator along with Calcasieu Parish Animal Services responded to a call from the Lake Charles Housing Authority on Monday in reference to a deceased dog located inside the home.

Upon arrival, detectives observed a deceased dog, located inside a small crate without water, to be extremely emaciated. During the necropsy doctors that the animal died as a result of severe dehydration and starvation due to a foreign object found in the animal’s stomach. Doctors also advised detectives this stage of starvation was due to months of inadequate nutrition.

The dog’s owner,, Camilla E. Ross, told detectives that she had been out of town since Sept. 24. She claimed that she left food for the dog but forgot to leave water. She also stated to detectives she was aware the dog was not eating, but did not bring it to a veterinarian.

Ross was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. She was released later that evening on a $5,000 bond.