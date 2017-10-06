Lake Charles woman arrested on aggravated animal cruelty charges

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Photo courtesy of CPSO)

LAKE CHARLES (KLFY) – A Lake Charles woman is accused of starving a dog for months before investigators found it dead in a small crate.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigator along with Calcasieu Parish Animal Services responded to a call from the Lake Charles Housing Authority on Monday in reference to a deceased dog located inside the home.

Upon arrival, detectives observed a deceased dog, located inside a small crate without water, to be extremely emaciated. During the necropsy doctors that the animal died as a result of severe dehydration and starvation due to a foreign object found in the animal’s stomach.  Doctors also advised detectives this stage of starvation was due to months of inadequate nutrition.

The dog’s owner,, Camilla E. Ross, told detectives that she had been out of town since Sept. 24. She claimed that she left food for the dog but forgot to leave water.  She also stated to detectives she was aware the dog was not eating, but did not bring it to a veterinarian.

Ross was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.  She was released later that evening on a $5,000 bond.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s