President Trump Approves Gov. Edwards’ pre-disaster emergency declaration

KLFY Newsroom Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel EdwardsPre-Disaster Emergency Declaration request for 17 Louisiana Parishes was approved by President Donald Trump.

The assistance is for the parishes of Assumption, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Vermillion.

“I appreciate the speed and decisiveness with which President Trump granted our Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration request in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nate making landfall along our coast, “the governor said.

Edwards added: “This declaration will help us continue the process of preparing for potential severe weather with the support of federal resources at our disposal.”

