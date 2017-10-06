SLEMCO prepares for Tropical Storm Nate

LAFAYETTE (KLFY)- Utility company SLEMCO said it is closely monitoring the development of Tropical Storm Nate, which could reach hurricane strength as it approaches the Gulf coast.

“Though it is currently projected to make landfall to the East of SLEMCO’s system, the 2017 hurricane season has proven that storm paths can shift suddenly,” the company said in a statement Thursday morning.

Both SLEMCO crews and contractor crews specializing in electrical construction and Right-of-Way tree clearing are on standby for any possible outages we may experience. Materials have been stockpiled and all emergency plans have been reconfirmed.

SLEMCO outages can be reported by calling 1-888-275-3626.