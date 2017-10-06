SLEMCO prepares for Tropical Storm Nate

By Published:

LAFAYETTE (KLFY)- Utility company SLEMCO said it is closely monitoring the development of Tropical Storm Nate, which could reach hurricane strength as it approaches the Gulf coast.

“Though it is currently projected to make landfall to the East of SLEMCO’s system, the 2017 hurricane season has proven that storm paths can shift suddenly,” the company said in a statement Thursday morning.

Both SLEMCO crews and contractor crews specializing in electrical construction and Right-of-Way tree clearing are on standby for any possible outages we may experience.  Materials have been stockpiled and all emergency plans have been reconfirmed.

SLEMCO outages can be reported by calling 1-888-275-3626.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s