Thousands gather to pay final respects to Corporal Michael Middlebrook

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It was a solemn day in Acadiana as Corporal Michael Middlebrook was laid to rest.

The Lafayette police officer was shot and killed Sunday night.

Today was an incredible outpouring of support from residents and law enforcement officers from near and far.

Cpl. Middlebrook was remembered as a dedicated police officer, husband, father, son, and brother.

Thousands paid their respects during his funeral service at Our Savior’s Church in Lafayette.

Friends and colleagues spoke about his life and service to his community.

Middlebrook was an army veteran and 9-year member of the Lafayette Police Department.

“This family stands with you. Tomorrow we will be with you. Next week this family will be together. And the week after that and the month after that and the year after that and ten years later we are going to be together as one family,” said Lafayette Police chief Toby Aguillard.

Law enforcement officers from Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and beyond came here to pay their respects to Cpl. Middlebrook.

Most of these officers have never met Middlebrook, but they say that as a member of law enforcement, he’s part of the family.

“We all do the same thing and wake up in the morning and we know we may not come back home so it hits close to home and we just make sure we come here and want to show support from our state., said Cpl. Eric Henry of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Another service was held outside the church after the funeral.

A police honor guard fired a 21 gun salute and 4 state police helicopters honored corporal Middlebrook with a flyover.