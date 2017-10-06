Week 6 High School Prep Scores

District 3-5A
Sulphur 38, Barbe 45
LaGrange 34, Sam Houston: 21
Acadiana 49, Comeaux 13
Lafayette 19, New Iberia 35
District 5-4A
Cecilia 45, Opelousas 21 (Played on Thursday)
St. Martinville 39, Livonia 22
Breaux Bridge 48, Beau Chene 20
District 4-4A
Northside 0, Carencro 49
Teurlings Catholic 34, Rayne 20
Westgate 20, St. Thomas More 42
District 8-3A
Abbeville 12, Kaplan 51
North Vermilion 21, Patterson 28
Berwick 55, Erath 19
District 5-3A
Iota 20, Crowley 16
Pine Prairie 42, Mamou 8
Church Point 34 Northwest 32
District 4-3A
Jennings 13, Welsh 21 (Played on Thursday)
South Beauregard 10, Lake Charles College Prep 33 (Played on Thursday)
Westlake 7, Washington-Marion 32
Iowa 32, St. Louis Catholic 7
District 5-2A
Welsh 21, Jennings 13 (Played on Thursday)
Lake Arthur 21, Ville Platte 20 (Played on Thursday)
Notre Dame 38, Kinder 37
District 6-2A
Catholic High-New Iberia 72, West St. Mary 6 (Played on Thursday)
Ascension Episcopal 2, Jeanerette 0
Delcambre 6, Franklin 36
Loreauville 9, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 33
District 5-1A
Opelousas Catholic 35, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 7
Catholic Pointe Coupee 33, Loreauville 9
Slaughter Community Charter 22, North Central 18
Westminster 16, False River 14
District 7-1A
Gueydan 42, Centerville 33 (Played on Thursday)
Highland Baptist 20, Central Catholic Morgan City 50
Lafayette Christian Academy 55, Hanson Memorial 0
Vermilion Catholic 7, E.D. White 35