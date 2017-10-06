Week 6 High School Prep Scores

By Published: Updated:

District 3-5A

Sulphur 38, Barbe 45

LaGrange 34, Sam Houston: 21

Acadiana 49, Comeaux  13

Lafayette 19, New Iberia 35

 

District 5-4A

Cecilia 45, Opelousas 21 (Played on Thursday)

St. Martinville 39, Livonia 22

Breaux Bridge 48, Beau Chene 20

 

District 4-4A

Northside 0, Carencro 49

Teurlings Catholic 34, Rayne 20

Westgate 20, St. Thomas More 42

 

District 8-3A

Abbeville 12, Kaplan 51

North Vermilion 21, Patterson 28

Berwick 55, Erath 19

 

District 5-3A

Iota 20, Crowley 16

Pine Prairie 42, Mamou 8

Church Point 34 Northwest 32

 

District 4-3A

Jennings 13, Welsh 21 (Played on Thursday)

South Beauregard 10, Lake Charles College Prep 33 (Played on Thursday)

Westlake 7, Washington-Marion 32

Iowa  32, St. Louis Catholic  7

 

District 5-2A

Welsh 21, Jennings 13 (Played on Thursday)

Lake Arthur 21, Ville Platte 20 (Played on Thursday)

Notre Dame 38, Kinder 37

 

District 6-2A

Catholic High-New Iberia 72, West St. Mary 6 (Played on Thursday)

Ascension Episcopal 2, Jeanerette 0

Delcambre 6, Franklin 36

Loreauville 9, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 33

 

District 5-1A

Opelousas Catholic 35, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 7

Catholic Pointe Coupee 33, Loreauville 9

Slaughter Community Charter 22, North Central 18

Westminster 16, False River 14

 

District 7-1A

Gueydan 42, Centerville 33 (Played on Thursday)

Highland Baptist 20, Central Catholic Morgan City 50

Lafayette Christian Academy 55, Hanson Memorial 0

Vermilion Catholic 7, E.D. White 35

