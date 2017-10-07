Hurricane Nate track nudges east, landfall expected on Miss. coast

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – (WWL) The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has nudged Nate’s landfall to the east, predicting landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River then near Biloxi, Miss. Saturday.

Nate entered the Gulf of Mexico at 10 p.m. Saturday and strengthened to a hurricane. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, maximum sustained winds are at 85 mph. Category 2 hurricanes have maximum sustained winds greater than measured at 95 mph.

The storm is located 245 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Conditions are favorable for Nate to continue to strengthen up until the time it makes landfall. There is a chance that Nate could be close to a category two hurricane before it nears the coast of Louisiana or Mississippi.

NATE: 5-Day Projected Path

The projected track is for the storm to be about due south of Louisiana, before veering to the east, but some of southeast Louisiana is in the cone of probability.

Hurricane warnings are in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border as well as metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Hurricane winds are expected along the Gulf coast Saturday night, with tropical storm conditions extending into Sunday.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible beginning Saturday afternoon over parts of the Gulf coast.

The National Hurricane Center expects heavy rainfall of three to six inches of rain with isolated totals of 10 inches east of the Mississippi River. These rains could cause potential flash flooding.

Evacuation orders parish by parish

Hancock County

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks and in travel trailers, modular homes or mobile homes, homes under construction and/or partially constructed homes. The evacuation will start at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Jefferson Parish

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Lafitte and Grand Isle.

A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for the Barataria and Crown Point, and areas outside of the levee protection system.

Lafourche Parish

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for South of the Leon Theriot Floodgates in Golden Meadow, Leesville and Port Fouchon.

Orleans Parish

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine and Irish Bayou. Must be out by Noon due to closure of floodgates.

Plaquemines Parish

There will be mandatory evacuation for the Eastbank of Plaquemines Parish and all areas outside the levee protection system.

Effective at 8 a.m. there will be a Mandatory Evacuation all Westbank residents living south of the Alliance Refinery.

There will be a shelter opening up at the Belle Chase Auditorium.

St. Bernard Parish

There is a mandatory evacuation for residents outside of the levee protection system beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

St. John Parish

-A mandatory evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp at LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac.

-A voluntary evacuation is being considered for Pleasure Bend and areas north of Airline Hwy. that are prone to flooding and homes and businesses that flooded in Hurricane Isaac.

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation order beginning at noon Saturday for all residents outside or south of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District Morganza to the Gulf levee system

SHELTERS

Tangipahoa Parish

Greenville Park – 111 J. W. Davis Dr., Hammond LA 70401

Amite Elementary School – 301 Vernon Ave. Amite, LA 70422