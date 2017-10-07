UL Lafayette announces athletics Re-Entry Policy for 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. Aligning with national security standards at the majority of NCAA Division I venues, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will implement a re-entry policy for all Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics ticketed events effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Following best practices recommended by law enforcement agencies, fans will not be able to leave a sports facility and return using a previously scanned ticket.

“Limiting re-entry is a best practice that helps mitigate an array of security threats,” UL Lafayette Public Safety Director Joey Sturm said.

“This policy is another way to help provide a safe environment for our fans and the campus community.”

The policy matches the existing protocol in place at the Cajundome since its opening in 1985.

Similar policies are enforced at most major college and professional sporting events around the country including all SEC, AAC, NFL and NBA events, and the majority of ACC and Big Ten events.

In August 2017, the University implemented a clear bag policy for Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics events. Each ticket holder, including children, may carry one approved clear bag, such as a one-gallon storage bag, plus a small purse. Visit RaginCajuns.com/ClearBag for more information.

The re-entry and clear bag policies are part of the best practices set by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security and by the Department of Homeland Security.

Visit RaginCajuns.com/ReEntryFAQ for more information.