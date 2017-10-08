Duson residential fire, two firefighters sustain injuries

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Duson Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 400 block of Cactus Road. Upon arrival, firefighters report heavy fire and smoke emitting from the residence.

Firefighters made entry into the structure in an attempt to extinguish the fire, however the extreme heat and smoke conditions quickly deteriorated the structure, hampering firefighting efforts.

Authorities say an investigation of the incident revealed the fire to be accidental in nature.

Fire officials says the homeowner was using an electric smoker on the back porch earlier in the night, when a small fire began (on the porch).

Later that night, while inside the residence, she began to smell something burning and went to the back of the home and observed her porch and home on fire.

Firefighters says she safely exited the residence and contacted 911.

In addition to Duson, firefighters from Scott, Judice, Carencro, Milton and Youngsville were dispatched to assist.

Two dogs were unable to escape and perished in the home.

Two firefighters (one from Scott and One from Carencro) were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained at the fire. Both have been released form the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.