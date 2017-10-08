Lafayette PD: How you can help the family of Cpl. Mike Middlebrook

as shot and killed in the line of duty last Sunday.

Middlebrook was a husband and father of three children. He was a nine-year veteran of the police department.

Many people have asked how they can help the Middlebrook family.

At the request of Police Chief Toby Aguillard, a press conference is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. to explain ways the community can help.

Chief Toby Aguillard, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, Joey Durel, former Mayor of Lafayette and Raymond Hébert, Community Foundation of Acadiana will announce several options that the community will have to assist Cpl. Middlebrook’s family.

