Lafayette PD: How you can help the family of Cpl. Mike Middlebrook

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Corporal Michael Middlebrook (Photo Credit: Louisiana State Police)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police Officer Michael Middlebrook was shot and killed in the line of duty last Sunday.

Middlebrook was a husband and father of three children. He was a nine-year veteran of the police department.

Many people have asked how they can help the Middlebrook family.

At the request of Police Chief Toby Aguillard, a press conference is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. to explain ways the community can help.

Chief Toby Aguillard, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, Joey Durel, former Mayor of Lafayette and Raymond Hébert, Community Foundation of Acadiana will announce several options that the community will have to assist Cpl. Middlebrook’s family.

KLFY will be in attendance and will update this story as the information is released.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s