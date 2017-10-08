Rain chances increasing with front moving in, near record warmth continues

Most areas hit the low 90s today, which is some 8-10 degrees above average for this time of year. We hit, at the very least, 92 degrees at the Lafayette airport. Record highs this time of year are in the low-mid 90s, so although records haven’t been threatened yet, we will be close to record highs through the next week.

A cold front, which is currently moving across the lower-plains, will move into Texas heading through tomorrow. This will increase southerly flow aloft, bringing Gulf moisture into our atmosphere. This, along with daytime heating and destabilization, will be enough to produce widely scattered storms across the area. Some of these storms could produce frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

On Tuesday, the front will move right across the area, which will give us our best rain chance of the week (50-60%). The front will move south of the area by Tuesday night and stall across the northern Gulf through Wednesday and Thursday. Because of that, the push of cool air will not be particularly strong with this front and very little change to temperatures is expected. We could, however, get a few mornings in the mid-upper 60s by the latter parts of the week. Otherwise, highs will be in the upper 80s through the weekend ahead.

The front could also help to produce dense fog for both tomorrow and Tuesday morning. Visibility could get down to a quarter-mile in locations where fog becomes most dense, especially rural areas. Drive slow if you encounter lower visibility.

Models show rainfall accumulations of 1-2 inches for some areas through Tuesday. This would not be all bad as we could use some rainfall across the area.