Scott Fire department to carry lifesaving anti-overdose drug

SCOTT, La. 9KLFY)— In an effort to reduce the number of deaths resulting from heroin overdose in areas of Lafayette Parish, the Scott Fire Department will soon begin carrying the drug Naloxone on its trucks.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, SFD members recently received the proper training to administer the medication to victims.

“Beginning Monday (October 9, 2017) Scott Fire Department will begin administering Naloxone to overdose victims. This is a huge accomplishment for any fire department, especially a volunteer organization,” Sonnier said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdoses now surpass automobile accidents as the leading cause of injury-related death for Americans between the ages of 25 and 64, Sonnier said.

Naloxone is a life saving medication, which when administered quickly, temporary blocks the effects of opioids, especially in overdoses.