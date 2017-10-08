Scott Fire department to carry lifesaving anti-overdose drug

KLFY Newsroom Published:

SCOTT, La. 9KLFY)— In an effort to reduce the number of deaths resulting from heroin overdose in areas of Lafayette Parish, the Scott Fire Department will soon begin carrying the drug Naloxone on its trucks.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, SFD members recently received the proper training to administer the medication to victims.

“Beginning Monday (October 9, 2017) Scott Fire Department will begin administering Naloxone to overdose victims.  This is a huge accomplishment for any fire department, especially a volunteer organization,” Sonnier said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdoses now surpass automobile accidents as the leading cause of injury-related death for Americans between the ages of 25 and 64, Sonnier said.

Naloxone is a life saving medication, which when administered quickly, temporary blocks the effects of opioids, especially in overdoses.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s