ST MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to Major Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report involving alleged sexual abuse of a child.

Through the investigation, information was gathered and led to the arrest of 41-year-old Robert Boutte.

Boutte was charged with 2 counts of molestation of a juvenile, according to Higgins.