City of Lafayette Fallen Heroes Fund accepting donations to help support Corporal Middlebrook’s family

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department has recruited the help of the Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA). Police Chief Toby Aguillard says the “City of Lafayette Fallen Heroes Fund” has been setup through CFA.

The news conference for the announcement was held at the Lafayette Police Department on Monday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m.

Community Foundation of Acadiana CEO Raymond Hebert says CFA follows strict IRS guidelines and rules.

Hebert says the money will be distributed tax free with no assessed fees. “The purpose of the fund is to provide some financial relief to any Lafayette Police Department Officer or employee or family of any City of Lafayette Police Department officer or employee killed or wounded in the line of duty,” states Hebert.

Chief Aguillard says the fund was actually established a couple of months ago not knowing the need to use it would be so soon. “We are formally announcing that the fund is in existence and it’s been in existence for a few months. It’s ready to serve the Middlebrook family.””

Chief Aguillard says it’s been a difficult week for LPD police and for the Middlebrook family. “The purpose is to fill any gap that may take place between the tragedy and the receiving of any benefits,” adds Aguillard.

Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says the fund answers the community requests about how they can give. The chief explains the department has been inundated with calls. “This is a way for them to tangibly show their support for the family and to give them thanks for the sacrifice they unfortunately had to make,” says Robideaux.

CPL Middlebrook was hired during former LCG Mayor-President Joey Durel’s administration. Durel will serve on the board for the fund. Durel says Robideaux will possibly replace him on the board when his term in office ends.

You can make a tax-deductible contribution by drop-off or mail to Community Foundation of Acadiana, Attn: Lafayette PD Fund, 1035 Camellia Blvd., Ste. 100, Memo: Lafayette PD Fund, Lafayette, LA 70508.

To make a contribution online: http://www.cfacadiana.org/LafayettePDFund