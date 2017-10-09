Community organizers prepare for 2017 Health and Fitness Expo

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- According to a recent August report from the State of Obesity, Louisiana has the fifth highest adult obesity rate in the nation. The report demonstrates Louisiana’s numbers are up by 35.5% and continues to increase. Local community organizers in Acadiana are saying “know your numbers” and are bringing awareness to health problems and prevention community-wide.

Through collaborative efforts, three sponsors are coming to together to promote and bring the awareness of healthy living to the community as a whole. The hosting sponsors are: State Representative Vincent Pierre, 100 Black Men and SMILE Health & Wellness Initiative Program.

Those who attend can expect over ten health screenings, over thirty vendors, fitness and nutrition tips, Children Corner, health talk and giveaways every hour.

Supporting organizations to mention are Acadiana’s Black Nurses Association, The Joseph Tyler Chapter of The National Medical and Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 14 between 8:30 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. at the Progressive Baptist Church Community Outreach Center. The 2017 Health and Fitness Expo is completely free to the public.