Crowley: P.U.S.H. Street Corner Prayer

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Community and Faith-based leaders held an event Monday evening called P.U.S.H, which stands for Pray Until Something Happens

Congressman Clay Higgins made a special appearance in Crowley for the community-wide street corner prayer event.

“In order for our nation to be anointed again by a loving and forgiving God we must come together and pray, and courageously face the challenges that put our nation in peril. So, I’m here for love and respect and prayer. It’s joyful to my heart to be here, I hope you can tell” said the congressman.

P.U.S.H. is an initiative of Ward 3 Councilwoman Dr. Ezora Proctor. She says the purpose of the event is to unite the community, no matter the person’s race, religion, or gender.

Dr. Proctor said, “We believe in inclusion and not exclusion. So, I think it’s very important because we don’t have crimes just dominating one religion or race. Crime evaporates everywhere, it penetrates the whole community”

People who took part in the event hope the image of unity makes an impact on Crowley’s youth.

Chris Mayfield, with the West Crowley Advisory Committee, said, “Lots of times kids do as they see, they don’t do what they’re told. So I think psychologically it plays a big role.”

The PUSH event is held every second Monday of the month. The group meets at the Greater Love Family Worship Center at 5:15 in the afternoon.