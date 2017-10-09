“I know what it is to start over,” says woman, after her neighbor’s home was destroyed in a fire

Related Coverage Duson residential fire, two firefighters sustain injuries

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – A massive house fire in Duson Saturday evening left 2 dogs dead, two firefighters from Scott and Carenco hospitalized, and one woman having to rebuild her home.

“And all you could see is a big poof, and you could see it,” said Mary Williams.

She was watching her security cameras Saturday evening when a massive fire broke out down near her home on the 400 block of Cactus Road.

“Ms. Nancy, the kids worry about her too, they all helped her out over there, and now she’s homeless,” said Williams.

Firefighters were able to go into the house to extinguish the fire, however, the extreme heat and smoke quickly turned the inside of the home into rubble, deterring their efforts.

“They came out again this morning early, I guess to make sure it was out. Because they kept having to come back,” Williams said.

Fire officials say that the homeowner was using an electric smoker on the back porch of her home, and that’s where they say the fire started.

“From the outdoor cooking as well, you want to make sure that if you’re barbecuing or cooking on a grill, that you’re monitoring it at all times because you never know when it’s going to flame up,” said Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department.

He says that on Saturday, he was asked to send additional firefighters from their department to help put out the blaze on Saturday.

“It was burning several minutes at least before she realized her whole back patio was on fire. So you know, that’s kind of concerning when someone is cooking outside, that’s why you always want to make sure you stay nearby at all times,” said Trahan.

“I know what it is to start over, and over, and over. When there’s a flood we take care of each other, you know we help each other out. We’re all family out here,” said Williams.

Both firefighters that were injured while battling the blaze, were released from the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

Neighbors say they are planning a benefit to help the homeowner get back on her feet.