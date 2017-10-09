Man charged for issuing fatal silicone injections in Lafayette hotel

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -On August 30, 2017, detectives with the Lafayette Police Department were contacted in reference to the death of 23-year-old Brionna Guillory.

Police said Guillory died in the Lake Charles area after reportedly receiving silicone injections from an unknown subject at a hotel in Lafayette’s city limits.

During the investigation, detectives identified the individual who administered the injections as 33-year-old Vincent Jamal Boles, 35, of Baton Rouge.

It was discovered that Boles had administered these injections to Guillory on other occasions at her request, with only the most recent occurring in Lafayette, police said.

The Lafayette PD and U.S. Marshal’s joint Task Force began efforts to track and locate the suspect. Vincent Boles was arrested by Task Force agents on September 19th in the state of Texas. Boles was charged with Negligent Homicide and Practicing Medicine without a License.

Boles was extradited back to the state of Louisiana and is currently being held in the LPCC on the aforementioned charges in connection to Ms. Guillory’s death.

The Lafayette Police Department urges the public take heed of this incident and asks anyone who may have had similar dealings or procedures performed by Vincent Jamal Boles to immediately contact LPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 337-291-8634 for assistance.