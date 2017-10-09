Police investigating child shot in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- One child is severely wounded after suffering one gunshot wound to the head in St. Martinville.

St. Martinville police officers were responded to call concerning a shot juvenile on Saturday. Details on the shooting including the child’s age have not been released.

The department said the victim was transported to Lafayette General Hospital and later transferred to Our Lady Of The Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge due to the severity of the injury.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

KLFY will update this story more information is released.