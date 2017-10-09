Toddler downs in Bayou Teche

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY)- A toddler died early this morning after he was found unresponsive in the Bayou Teche on Sunday, according St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

First responders received a medical emergency call just after 1 p.m. on Sunday from a home off of Highway 87. St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tracy Landry said a 1-year-old boy was found in the bayou behind the family’s home.

The child was taken to Franklin Foundation Hospital where he was died early this morning.

The incident remains under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time, Landry said today.

Authorities have not released the child’s identity.